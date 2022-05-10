COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 12 New Cases And 17 Recoveries

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 12 New Cases And 17 Recoveries

May 10, 2022, 4:27 p.m.

With 12new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,960.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 2376 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 12 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 1258 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours one is detected positive.

Currently, there are 185 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 1 is admitted to various institutional isolation while 184 patients are placed in home isolation.

Meanwhile, 17 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 966802 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Tuesday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,952.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 6 New Cases
May 10, 2022
Namaste Eid 2022 Concluded
May 10, 2022
The Emperor Of Japan Mentioned Nepal Twice On His Commemorative Keynote Speech At The Asia-Pacific Water Summit
May 10, 2022
Indian Embassy In Kathmandu In Kathmandu Celebrated Birth Anniversary Of Rabindranath Tagore
May 10, 2022
Weather Forecast: Rain Is Likely In Gandaki, Karnali And Sudur Pashchim Province
May 10, 2022

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 6 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 5 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 29 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 6 New Cases And 17 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 31 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 14 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 20 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 17 New Cases And 21 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 20 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 10 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 23 hours ago

The Latest

E-COOKING Reduce LPGs By A Correspondent May 10, 2022
Namaste Eid 2022 Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 10, 2022
Nepal’s Youth Power In Forthcoming Local Polls By Aarjan Dhakhwa May 10, 2022
The Emperor Of Japan Mentioned Nepal Twice On His Commemorative Keynote Speech At The Asia-Pacific Water Summit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 10, 2022
Indian Embassy In Kathmandu In Kathmandu Celebrated Birth Anniversary Of Rabindranath Tagore By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 10, 2022
India Records 3,207 New Covid-19 Cases And 29 Deaths By Agencies May 10, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75