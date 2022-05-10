COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 12 New Cases And 17 Recoveries

With 12new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,960.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 2376 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 12 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 1258 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours one is detected positive.

Currently, there are 185 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 1 is admitted to various institutional isolation while 184 patients are placed in home isolation.

Meanwhile, 17 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 966802 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Tuesday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,952.