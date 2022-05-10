Indian Embassy In Kathmandu In Kathmandu Celebrated Birth Anniversary Of Rabindranath Tagore

Indian Embassy In Kathmandu In Kathmandu Celebrated Birth Anniversary Of Rabindranath Tagore

May 10, 2022, 8:37 a.m.

Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre (SVCC), Embassy of India, Kathmandu together with Kendriya Vidyalaya celebrated the 161st Birth Anniversary of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore at Vivekananda Hall, Embassy of India, Kathmandu.

IMG-20220509-WA0057.jpg

The event was organized as part of the ongoing celebrations of INDIA@75 AZADI KA AMRIT MAHOTSAV.

Vocal Teacher and students SVCC-Kathmandu put together recitals of RabindraSangeet whereas the students of Kendriya Vidyalaya Kathmandu performed songs and dances based on Tagore’s compositions which was very well received by the full house audience. In his welcome remarks, Naveen Kumar, First Secretary, Press, Information, and Culture, highlighted how Gurudev continues to inspire millions of people across the world.

Basu Gautam, President of the Lumbini World Peace Forum and a notable speaker gave an interactive presentation on the topic “Shanti Niketan: Tagore’s Idea on Education”

The event was attended by young students of music, arts and literature, children from CBSE Schools, members of the Indian diaspora and academicians.

IMG-20220509-WA0049.jpg

IMG-20220509-WA0055.jpg

IMG-20220509-WA0054.jpg

