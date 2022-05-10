Namaste Eid 2022 Concluded

Namaste Eid, which is the only and largest multicultural celebration in Nepal which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan and the celebration of Eid-Ul-Fitra, concluded in Kathmandu with a wide range of participation.

Organized by Open Space Network, this year, Namaste Eid was held on the 7th of May 2022, Saturday at Bhritkutimandap, Kathmandu. The event showcased various stalls consisting of halal outlets, henna artists to perfume and apparel stalls, while the ambiance was filled with Modestly Modern Fashion Show, Kids zone, Games, Sufi and Qawali and Dance performances.

Eid is basically a celebration after completing Fasting for one month. It will truly showcase the positivity and the morale of Nepalese celebrating the festival, Eid as a multi-cultural event.

With the 4th iteration, Open Space Network has brought Namaste Eid 2022 Powered by Ntorq a multicultural event that aims to bring people from various communities of Nepal together to celebrate Eid and conclude the fasting month of Ramadan. The event invites people to witness the beauty of culture and spread the message of diversity and unity, which are at the heart of the celebrations.

The main attraction of the show is the Modest Modern Fashion Show by Nuzhat Qazi and renowned personalities like Sarah Jasmine Knight, Cultural Affairs Officer of US Embassy in Nepal, Actress Reecha Sharma and Miss Nepal 2010 and Media Personality Sadichha Shresthawalked along with the models on the ramp. We also had an exclusive musical performance by Mr. Kiran Nepal the Founder of Project Sarangi. The event was attended by Mayor Candidates of Kathmandu valley Mr. Balen Shah and Mr. Keshav Sthapit. Mithlesh Jha, Yuvraj Sharma, Ronald Amtya, Sanjay Gupta, and Deepanjali Lama Shah also were part of the event.

Faija Parween, Event Founder and Director shared “Namaste Eid is an open multicultural event for everyone aiming to promote interfaith, understanding, friendship and multiculturalism for the people of all backgrounds to participate. It is a platform to strengthen and unite local communities by reviving, celebrating and sharing the essence of Eid.”

Thirty-Three partners are coming together to make this event a grand success.

Ntorq, U.S. Embassy in Nepal, Consulate of the Kingdom of Morocco, Turkish Airlines, Kathmandu World School, Yasuda, Century, Mi, Grace International Educational I Migration, Byanjan, Hilife, House of Fashion Nepal, Glow to Glow Beauty Studio, Loop Networks, Mughal Empire, Nuzhat Qazi, QFX Cinemas, Mega Bank, Gloss and Gaze, Kings College, Arabica Coffee, Royale, Wedding Tales Nepal, Nepal Dance Academy ,Om Shanti Spa, Everything Creatives, Urbans Nepal, Mastakala, Norvic International Hospital, Techsathi, Garima Bikas Bank Limited and Uptrendly