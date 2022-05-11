Nepalese ambassador to India Dr.Shankar Sharma presented Letters of Credence to President of India amid a function today at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.

“Grateful to call on His Excellency Shri Ram Nath Kovind @rashtrapatibhvn, President of India following the presentation of credentials,” tweets Dr. Shanke Sharma.

“Honored to have formally presented my credentials to His Excellency President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind @rashtrapatibhvn. I look forward to taking our strong, age-old ties between Nepal and India to new heights. “