Nepalese Ambassador To India Dr. Shankar Sharma Presented Letters Of Credence

Nepalese Ambassador To India Dr. Shankar Sharma Presented Letters Of Credence

May 11, 2022, 8 p.m.

Nepalese ambassador to India Dr.Shankar Sharma presented Letters of Credence to President of India amid a function today at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.

“Grateful to call on His Excellency Shri Ram Nath Kovind @rashtrapatibhvn, President of India following the presentation of credentials,” tweets Dr. Shanke Sharma.

“Honored to have formally presented my credentials to His Excellency President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind @rashtrapatibhvn. I look forward to taking our strong, age-old ties between Nepal and India to new heights. “

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Involvement Of Youth And Their Issues In The Local Elections: A Case Study Of Karnali Province
May 11, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 11 New Cases
May 11, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 18 New Cases And 16 Recoveries
May 11, 2022
Himalaya Airlines Provides Yearlong Educational Supplies To Prayas Nepal
May 11, 2022
5.3 Richter Scale Rocks Sudurpaschim
May 11, 2022

More on National

Involvement Of Youth And Their Issues In The Local Elections: A Case Study Of Karnali Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 52 minutes ago
Israeli Embassy Organized A Program To Celebrate The 62 Years of Establishment Of Diplomatic Relations Between Nepal And Israel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 47 minutes ago
Nepal, India Set to Sign An Agreement on West-Seti Hydropower Project during Indian PM Modi’s Visit to Lumbini By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 58 minutes ago
Namaste Eid 2022 Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago
The Emperor Of Japan Mentioned Nepal Twice On His Commemorative Keynote Speech At The Asia-Pacific Water Summit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 15 hours ago
Indian Embassy In Kathmandu In Kathmandu Celebrated Birth Anniversary Of Rabindranath Tagore By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 15 hours ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 11 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 11, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 18 New Cases And 16 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 11, 2022
Himalaya Airlines Provides Yearlong Educational Supplies To Prayas Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 11, 2022
5.3 Richter Scale Rocks Sudurpaschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 11, 2022
Nepal’s Budget For 2079/80: Distinct Shift From The Past By Shanker Man Singh May 11, 2022
Jazeera Airlines To Operate First Flight To GIBA On May 16 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 11, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75