Nepalese ambassador to India Dr.Shankar Sharma presented Letters of Credence to President of India amid a function today at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.
“Grateful to call on His Excellency Shri Ram Nath Kovind @rashtrapatibhvn, President of India following the presentation of credentials,” tweets Dr. Shanke Sharma.
“Honored to have formally presented my credentials to His Excellency President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind @rashtrapatibhvn. I look forward to taking our strong, age-old ties between Nepal and India to new heights. “
VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75