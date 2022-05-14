Kathmandu Valley Confirms 2 New Cases

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 2 New Cases

May 14, 2022, 7:36 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 2 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1148 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 2 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 2 infections, Kathmandu district rerecorded 2.

With 2 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Saturday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,991.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2 New Cases And 16 Recoveries
May 14, 2022
Nepali Congress Workers Attacked Independent Mayoral Candidate Deepak Raj Joshi
May 14, 2022
Qatar Hands Over Liquid Medical Oxygen Tank To Nepal
May 14, 2022
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur Province 1, Bagmati Province And Gandaki Province
May 14, 2022
Local Elections Held Peacefully With Some Sporadic Incidents Of Violence
May 13, 2022

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2 New Cases And 16 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 58 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 5 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 7 New Cases And 16 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Kathmandu District Logs 3 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 4 New Cases And 18 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 11 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Nepali Congress Workers Attacked Independent Mayoral Candidate Deepak Raj Joshi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 14, 2022
Polling Will Be Held Again In 41 Polling Centers, Vote Counting Begins By Agencies May 14, 2022
Lhakpa Sherpa Sets Record Scaling Everest 10 Times By Agencies May 14, 2022
Qatar Hands Over Liquid Medical Oxygen Tank To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 14, 2022
Russian Forces Faces Another Setback In Eastern, Southern Ukraine By Agencies May 14, 2022
India Logs 2,841 New COVID-19 Cases On Friday By Agencies May 14, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75