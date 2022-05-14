Nepali Congress Workers Attacked Independent Mayoral Candidate Deepak Raj Joshi

Nepali Congress Workers Attacked Independent Mayoral Candidate Deepak Raj Joshi, who was Brought To Kathmandu For Further Treatment

May 14, 2022, 10:24 a.m.

After primary treatment in Fishtail Hospital in Pokhara, Dipak Raj Joshi, an independent mayoral candidate of Byas Municipality of Tanahu district, has been brought to Frontline Hospital in Kathmandu by Helicopter for further treatment.

Joshi, son of prominent former Nepali Congress leader Govinda Raj Joshi, was beaten by the supporter of Nepali Congress leader Ram Chandra Paudel while he was underway to an inspection of a polling center in Risti areas ward 8 of the municipality. Risti is the hometown of NC leader Paudel.

“Nepali Congress workers attacked Dipak Raj Joshi ward no 8 Listi aiming to kill him,” writes Govinda Raj Joshi in his FaceBook Wall.

Joshi is contesting elections against NC leader Paudel’s candidate as an independent with an alliance with CPN-U ML. He was taken to Pokhara yesterday after primary treatment at Damauli.

Joshi was beaten by an NC worker when he asked with polling officer regarding his agent and their security.

Talking to the reporter from his Hospital bed, candidate Joshi accused Paudel’s supporter of manhandling him. According to an eye-witness, Paudel’s supporters used sticks and knives to beat Joshi and also damaged the vehicle used by Joshi, who is a strong contender for mayor elections.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Qatar Hands Over Liquid Medical Oxygen Tank To Nepal
May 14, 2022
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur Province 1, Bagmati Province And Gandaki Province
May 14, 2022
Local Elections Held Peacefully With Some Sporadic Incidents Of Violence
May 13, 2022
Nepal And Sri Lanka Discuss Investment Opportunities In Hydropower Sector
May 13, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 5 New Cases
May 13, 2022

More on National

Lhakpa Sherpa Sets Record Scaling Everest 10 Times By Agencies 5 hours, 10 minutes ago
Qatar Hands Over Liquid Medical Oxygen Tank To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 15 minutes ago
Local Elections Held Peacefully With Some Sporadic Incidents Of Violence By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 3 minutes ago
Nepal And Sri Lanka Discuss Investment Opportunities In Hydropower Sector By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 34 minutes ago
Local Level Elections Today In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Closing Workshop For Fostering Resilience Of Women-Led Businesses And Consumers Project Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Polling Will Be Held Again In 41 Polling Centers, Vote Counting Begins By Agencies May 14, 2022
Russian Forces Faces Another Setback In Eastern, Southern Ukraine By Agencies May 14, 2022
India Logs 2,841 New COVID-19 Cases On Friday By Agencies May 14, 2022
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur Province 1, Bagmati Province And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 14, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 5 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 13, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 7 New Cases And 16 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 13, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75