Nepali Congress Workers Attacked Independent Mayoral Candidate Deepak Raj Joshi

After primary treatment in Fishtail Hospital in Pokhara, Dipak Raj Joshi, an independent mayoral candidate of Byas Municipality of Tanahu district, has been brought to Frontline Hospital in Kathmandu by Helicopter for further treatment.

Joshi, son of prominent former Nepali Congress leader Govinda Raj Joshi, was beaten by the supporter of Nepali Congress leader Ram Chandra Paudel while he was underway to an inspection of a polling center in Risti areas ward 8 of the municipality. Risti is the hometown of NC leader Paudel.

“Nepali Congress workers attacked Dipak Raj Joshi ward no 8 Listi aiming to kill him,” writes Govinda Raj Joshi in his FaceBook Wall.

Joshi is contesting elections against NC leader Paudel’s candidate as an independent with an alliance with CPN-U ML. He was taken to Pokhara yesterday after primary treatment at Damauli.

Joshi was beaten by an NC worker when he asked with polling officer regarding his agent and their security.

Talking to the reporter from his Hospital bed, candidate Joshi accused Paudel’s supporter of manhandling him. According to an eye-witness, Paudel’s supporters used sticks and knives to beat Joshi and also damaged the vehicle used by Joshi, who is a strong contender for mayor elections.