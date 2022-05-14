Qatar Hands Over Liquid Medical Oxygen Tank To Nepal

Yusouf Bin Mohamed Al-Hail ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Nepal handed over a liquid medical oxygen tank to Health Secretary Dr. Roshan Pokharel during a function at the Ministry of Health and Population.

Ambassador Yusouf Bin Mohamed Al-Hail said that the assistance provided to the friendly country of Nepal is strengthening its efforts to fight the spread of Covid-19 and support health infrastructure. He said that the aid reflects established relations between the two friendly countries and further evidence of collaboration and coordination of common positions between the State of Qatar and Nepal

Qatar Fund for Development sent medical aid to the Republic of Nepal, containing a liquid medical oxygen tank, to counter the outbreak of the Corona pandemic., which was delivered to Hetauda Hospital in Bagmati. As this aid aims to counter the outbreak of the Corona pandemic.

Khalifa bin Jassim Al Kuwari, Director General of Qatar Fund for Development, said: “This aid contributes to the third goal of the Sustainable Development Goals, which is concerned with health, and it also reflects the great medical efforts made by the State of Qatar to combat the outbreak of this pandemic, which represents a common threat that face the whole world, as it is considered a common international responsibility that the whole world is uniting to confront.”

It is worth noting that QFFD, since the beginning of the outbreak of the Coronavirus, has sent many urgent medical aids, including supplies and vaccines.