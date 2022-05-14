Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur Province 1, Bagmati Province And Gandaki Province

May 14, 2022, 7:34 a.m.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of Madesh Province and hilly regions of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the Province and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of Madesh Province and hilly regions of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 along with the hilly regions of rest of the Province and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province tonight.

