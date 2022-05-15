Nepal’s Banks, Government Offices And Education Institutions To Go Two-day weekly off From Today

May 15, 2022, 7:22 a.m.

The two-day off a week (Saturday and Sunday) will begin as a trial from May 15, Sunday. Banks, financial institutions, government offices, courts and educational institutions to go two day weekend off from today.

Nepal Government announces two days weekly official off day citing the excessive rise in the price of fossil fuel in the international markets and its impacts on foreign currency reserves.

Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation had been suggesting that if there was a two-day holiday in a week, domestic tourism would be promoted as well.

The office hours of weekdays will be from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm. The government has informed this by publishing an information in Nepal Gazettee.

The office hours during the winter (from November 2 to January 29) will be from 9.30 am to 4.30 pm.

The two-day weekend system will make some changes in the daily life of the employees and service recipients working in all the offices. Spokesperson for the Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration, Basanta Adhikari, said that the staffs should reach the office by 9.30 am and work till 5.30 pm.

