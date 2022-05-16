Kathmandu District Longs 2 New Cases

Kathmandu District Longs 2 New Cases

May 16, 2022, 7:17 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 2 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1148 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 2 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 2 infections, Kathmandu district rerecorded 2.

With 6 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 979,004.

