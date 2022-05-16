PM Deuba Inaugurated GIBA Amid A Function

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has inaugurated Gautam Buddha International Airport, Nepal’s second international airport amid a function today at Bhairahawa on the auspicious occasion of Buddha Jayanti.

Kuwait’s national carrier Aljera is the first international airline that landed at 7 am today. Before Nepal Airlines A320 also brought the passengers from Kathmandu.

Addressing the inauguration program, PM Deuba said that opening the second international airport in span of 74 years is a historic occasion for Nepal. He thanked Asian Development Bank for providing the support to construct the airport.

PM Deuba also said that this airport will increase the connectivity of Nepal to the outside world and help to reduce the current congestion at Tribhuwan International Airport.

Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Prem Bahadur Ale has declared that Nepal has not its own second airport to divert international flights if the technical situation for landing in TIA is difficult. He also thanked Asian Development Bank for supporting to the enhancement of Nepal’s Air transport system and the government of Nepal is grateful for its support in the construction of Gautam Buddha International Airport.

Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand said that the GIBA will link Nepal’s western sector to the globe. “This also ends the era of the monopoly of Kathmandu allowing the passengers to travel the world from GIBA,” said Minister Khand.

Arnaud M. Cauchois, country director of Asian Development Bank Nepal’s Residence Mission also addressed the gathering.