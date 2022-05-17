Balen Shah Leading The Race with Over 4500 Votes

Balen Shah Leading The Race with Over 4500 Votes

May 17, 2022, 7:43 a.m.

Balen Shah, an independent mayoral candidate of Kathmandu Metropolitan City, is leading his nearest rivals by a vote Margin of 4500 votes.

He secured 9601 votes followed by CPN-UML candidate Keshab Stahapit with 5104 and Nepali Congress candidate Sirjana Singh with 4483 votes. The vote counting in Kathmandu continues.

