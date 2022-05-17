Balen Shah Leading The Race with Over 4500 Votes

Balen Shah, an independent mayoral candidate of Kathmandu Metropolitan City, is leading his nearest rivals by a vote Margin of 4500 votes.
He secured 9601 votes followed by CPN-UML candidate Keshab Stahapit with 5104 and Nepali Congress candidate Sirjana Singh with 4483 votes. The vote counting in Kathmandu continues.
VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75