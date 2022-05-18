Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province And Lumbini Province

Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Areas

May 18, 2022, 7:48 a.m.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province tonight.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and hilly regions of rest of the provinces.

Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 and Madesh Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the Provinces , partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province tonight.

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 6 New Cases And 8 Recoveries
May 18, 2022
Naveen Srivastava Appointed India's Ambassador To Nepal
May 18, 2022
Balen Maintains Lead In KMC Vote Count
May 18, 2022
Kathmandu District Longs 7 New Cases
May 17, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 18 New Cases And 8 Recoveries
May 17, 2022

