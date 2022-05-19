India Logs 1,829 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours

India Logs 1,829 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours

May 19, 2022, 7:19 a.m.

At least 1,829 new Covid cases reported on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 4,31,27,199. According to the Union Health Ministry, the active cases dipped to 15,647 in the last 24 hours.

India also reported 33 new Covid-related fatalities, bringing the total number of death court to 5,24,293.

The active cases stand at 15,647. A decrease of 753 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

A day earlier, the country had reported 1,569 new cases and 19 deaths.

The active cases comprised 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.

Agencies

