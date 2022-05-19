U.S. Delivers Disaster Relief system To Nepal

U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific’s Civil Affairs Team delivered the system to Nepal in Chame, Manang.

“We are pleased to announce the final delivery of the last Disaster Relief Systems. Members of our defense team and Special Operations Command Pacific’s Civil Affairs Team delivered the system in Chame, Manang,” writes U.S. Embassy, Nepal in its face book site.

“During times of crisis, the Disaster Relief System will provide access to shelter, heat, hygiene items, sleeping space, and clean drinking water for up to 200 citizens in the affected area. This final delivery completes a two-year, $1.3 million project to alleviate human suffering in times of disaster. There are a total of 36 Disaster Relief Systems located in disaster-prone areas throughout Nepal to rapidly respond to emergencies,” writes U.S. Embassy Nepal.

The Civil Affairs Team’s strong relationship with allies and partners is a fundamental part of our bilateral relationship. We look forward to continuing our joint efforts to ensure Nepal has the necessary human resources during times of crisis.

