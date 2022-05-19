U.S. Delivers Disaster Relief system To Nepal

U.S. Delivers Disaster Relief system To Nepal

May 19, 2022, 6:14 p.m.

U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific’s Civil Affairs Team delivered the system to Nepal in Chame, Manang.

“We are pleased to announce the final delivery of the last Disaster Relief Systems. Members of our defense team and Special Operations Command Pacific’s Civil Affairs Team delivered the system in Chame, Manang,” writes U.S. Embassy, Nepal in its face book site.

“During times of crisis, the Disaster Relief System will provide access to shelter, heat, hygiene items, sleeping space, and clean drinking water for up to 200 citizens in the affected area. This final delivery completes a two-year, $1.3 million project to alleviate human suffering in times of disaster. There are a total of 36 Disaster Relief Systems located in disaster-prone areas throughout Nepal to rapidly respond to emergencies,” writes U.S. Embassy Nepal.

The Civil Affairs Team’s strong relationship with allies and partners is a fundamental part of our bilateral relationship. We look forward to continuing our joint efforts to ensure Nepal has the necessary human resources during times of crisis.

282102332_380813424075940_7425563484626733819_n.jpg

282759299_380813164075966_8684840466459803834_n.jpg

Photo courtesy: U.S. Embassy, Nepal Face Book

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Sri Lanka’s Role In Getting Recognition For Vesak Day Highlighted
May 19, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Longs 8 New Cases
May 19, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 12 New Cases And 9 Recoveries
May 19, 2022
Israeli Ambassador To Nepal Pays A Courtesy Call On COAS General Sharma
May 19, 2022
China Eastern To Start Kathmandu-Kunming Direct Flights From May 30: Ambassador Hou
May 19, 2022

More on National

Israeli Ambassador To Nepal Pays A Courtesy Call On COAS General Sharma By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 11 minutes ago
China Eastern To Start Kathmandu-Kunming Direct Flights From May 30: Ambassador Hou By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 30 minutes ago
Naveen Srivastava Appointed India's Ambassador To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago
OTHER COMMISSIONS: In The haze By Keshab Poudel 2 days, 6 hours ago
U.S. Ambassador Randy Berry Inaugurates Final Health Post In Makwanpur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 9 hours ago
Prime Minister Deuba And Prime Minister Modi Held Bilateral Talks In Lumbini By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago

The Latest

Nepal Has Consistently Supported Israel’s Right To Live In Peace By BHARAT RAJ PAUDYAL May 19, 2022
Sri Lanka’s Role In Getting Recognition For Vesak Day Highlighted By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 19, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Longs 8 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 19, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 12 New Cases And 9 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 19, 2022
Kuwait’s Jazeera To Conduct Three Flights A Week To Kuwait From GBIA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 19, 2022
India Logs 1,829 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours By Agencies May 19, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75