26 Nepalese Attended Educational MASHAV Training In Israel

May 20, 2022, 5:21 p.m.

A group of 26 educators from Nepal went to Israel to participate in the International Course on “Pedagogical Innovations,” that was held from 9-19 May 2022.

The course was conducted by The Aharon Ofri MASHAV International Educational Training Center- METC in Jerusalem, Israel in cooperation with MASHAV.

This training course aimed at providing new tools and knowledge on the implementation and development of Innovation in the educational system and was aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals. Except lectures and discussions, the participants were taken for study tours at schools, educational centers (science, art, etc.), teacher training institutions, and pedagogical resource centers of Israel. The seminar also included visit to touristic sites in Israel.

This is the first group of Nepalese to attend MASHAV training in Israel post COVID-19 pandemic. More than 3000 Nepalese have been to Israel so far to participate in different MASHAV Courses related to education, agriculture, health, entrepreneurship among many others.

Photo 01 (1).jpg

The Embassy appreciates the educators ‘commitment to excellence in education. We strongly believe that this workshop was a fruitful learning experience in Israel and deepened their professional expertise eventually leading to improved student outcomes.

MASHAV-Israel’s Agency for International Development Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is dedicated to sharing the best of Israel’s experiment in development and planning with developing countries. METC was established in 1989 by Haigud Society for Transfer of Technology, as a professional affiliate of MASHAV. The METC works in cooperation with Israel’s Ministry of Education. Since its inception, METC has trained thousands of professionals from countries throughout the world.

