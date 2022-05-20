Balen Shah And Sunita Danglo Continue To Lead In Mayor And Deputy Mayor Of Kathmandu Metropolitan City

The counting of votes all across the country is moving at snail's pace, Kathmandu metropolis is no exception to which.

Independent candidate Balen Shah, UML's Sunita Dangol maintain edge against opponents in vote tally for KMC Mayor, Deputy Mayor

Shaligram Sharma Paudel, spokesperson of the Election Commission, informed the

number of elected local level members (29,303) announced so far accounts for 80 per cent of the total members to be elected. 29,303 35,211 members (chiefs/chairs/vice chairs included) are to be elected in the poll.

He said that 174 chiefs, 174 deputy chiefs, 396 Chairperson and 396 vice-chairperson, 5659 Ward Chairs, 5653 Women Ward members, 5653 Dalit woman Ward members, 11,295 Ward Members have been elected across the country.

Final results of the vote counting of 570 local levels have been made public so far.

The local level election was held on May 13.