Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Madhesh Province

May 23, 2022, 7 a.m.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Lumbini Province and at one or two places of hilly region of Karnali Province tonight.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country.

Partly to generally cloudy in Lumbini Province along with the hilly regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country.. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Lumbini Province and at one or two places of hilly region of Karnali Province tonight.

