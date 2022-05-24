COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 11 New Cases And 11 Recoveries

With 11 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 979,087.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, in 1998 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests were done in the past 24 hours, and a total of 11 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 922 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours five cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 133 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 133 patients are placed in home isolation.

Meanwhile, 11 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 967002 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 percent.

The MoHP on Tuesday reported no COVID-19-related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,952.