COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 11 New Cases And 11 Recoveries

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 11 New Cases And 11 Recoveries

May 24, 2022, 8:48 p.m.

With 11 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 979,087.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, in 1998 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests were done in the past 24 hours, and a total of 11 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 922 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours five cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 133 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 133 patients are placed in home isolation.

Meanwhile, 11 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 967002 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 percent.

The MoHP on Tuesday reported no COVID-19-related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,952.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Foreign Service Day Observed (Photo Feature)
May 24, 2022
Japanese Government Honors Former Governor Rana
May 24, 2022
Government To Revise Electricity Tariff To Displace LPG: President Bhandari
May 24, 2022
Kathmandu District Logs 9 New Cases
May 24, 2022
Renu Dahal Reelected Mayor Of Bharatpur
May 24, 2022

More on Health

Kathmandu District Logs 9 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 35 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 2 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 8 New Cases And 16 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Kathmandu Logs 6 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 6 New Cases And 13 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
Kathmandu District Confirms 5 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Foreign Service Day Observed (Photo Feature) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 24, 2022
Japanese Government Honors Former Governor Rana By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 24, 2022
Government To Revise Electricity Tariff To Displace LPG: President Bhandari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 24, 2022
Renu Dahal Reelected Mayor Of Bharatpur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 24, 2022
UN Headquarters Observes International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers on 26 May By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 24, 2022
ECONOMY Widening BOP By A Correspondent May 24, 2022

Latest Magazine

OL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75