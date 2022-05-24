Nepal Foreign Service Day Observed (Photo Feature)

Ministry of Foreign Affairs today hosted a program to mark Nepal Foreign Service Day. Foreign minister Dr. Narayan Khadka confers dozen retired officials including carrier diplomats of Nepal’s Foreign Ministry for their contribution to the nation by serving as foreign ministry cadres.

Addressing the program foreign minister Dr. Khadka described the day as an important day for the nation. He said that Nepal’s foreign ministry’s officials have been doing their best to serve the nation.

Foreign secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal described that there are practices all over the world to celebrate National Foreign Service Day. He said that Nepal has also started this.

Attended by a large number of retired employees of the Foreign Ministry, retired carrier diplomats and current employees, joint secretary Prakash Subedi introduced those senior retired carrier diplomats who were honored.