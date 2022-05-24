Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Lumbini Province

May 24, 2022, 7:18 a.m.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places of rest of the provinces.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of hilly regions of rest of the provinces.

Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province , partly cloudy in rest of the Provinces. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places of rest of the provinces.

