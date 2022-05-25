inDriver Launches Set-Your-Own-Price Ride-Hailing App In Nepal

inDriver, an international ride-hailing service, has launched its services in Kathmandu, the largest city in Nepal. inDriver connects drivers and passengers, and allows them to independently agree on all the terms of each trip. inDriver's Real Time Deals (RTD) model enables passengers to offer their price for their selected route and get counter-offers directly from nearby drivers. In turn, drivers have the freedom to decide for themselves which ride requests suit them best, and can suggest their own prices.

Unlike other ride-hailing apps, where algorithms determine pricing, inDriver offers a unique service by allowing passengers and drivers to independently negotiate the fare of the ride. If the passenger receives multiple offers, they can take their pick based on the driver's ETA, rating, price and vehicle model . The driver can also choose a particular order based on the price and distance, the passenger's rating, the pick-up location and the number of inDriver trips the customer has already taken.

"We are excited to bring inDriver to Nepal. We are now operating our services in Kathmandu Valley and will soon be launching our services in all major cities of Nepal. For at least the first six months of operation in Nepal, inDriver will not charge drivers a commission fee, meaning they will receive the entire fare of every ride (excluding applicable taxes and tolls). Thereafter, the commission fee for drivers will be significantly lower than that of other ride-hail services operating throughout the city. inDriver has already signed up more than 4,000 drivers in Nepal." said Pavit Nanda, South Asia PR Manager, inDriver.

To book a ride request, the passenger inputs the pick-up and drop-off points in the app along with the estimated price of the trip. Drivers registered in the system are immediately notified of this request to accept the order, ignore it, or offer their own price for the trip. inDriver's RTD model brings power back to the people by allowing the driver and the passenger to directly negotiate fares. For example, through the app, passengers could pay as little as NPR 270 for travelling from Gongabu Bus Park (Kathmandu) to Satdobato (Lalitpur) and NPR 130 for travelling from Thamel to Boudhanath.

About inDriver

inDriver is a global IT and transportation platform. inDriver is one of the world’s fastest growing online ride-hailing services. Its services are available in over 600 cities in 42 countries throughout the world. The Company’s app has been downloaded over 120 million times. inDriver offers other services, including intercity transportation, freight and cargo services, as well as delivery services in different markets of operations.

inDriver is headquartered in Mountain View, California, and operates regional hubs in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and the countries of the CIS, and employs over 1,700 people. In early 2021, inDriver achieved unicorn status after closing a $150m investment round with Insight Partners, General Catalyst, and Bond Capital, which valued the company at $1.23 billion.