Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In Gandaki Province

May 25, 2022, 7:07 a.m.

Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province tonight.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province tonight.

