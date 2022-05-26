Chirbabu Maharjan Starts His Second Innings, CPN-US Candidate Dhan Raj Acharya Wins Mayor Of Pokhara

Along with Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC), where independent candidate Balen Shah is leading, six local level election results are remaining to be declared as of Thursday morning.

After winning the elections, Chiribabu Maharjan of the Nepali Congress has already started his second inning as the mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City. Maharaja wins the elections in a comfortable vote.

Similarly, CPN -United Socialist wins the elections of mayor of Pokhara Metropolitan City. Dhan Raj Acharya of the CPN-US wins the elections defeating his nearest rival CPN-UML candidate Krishna Thapa with over 6000 votes.

Although Nepali Congress has secured victory in 138 municipalities and 188 rural municipalities, it failed to prevent Balen shah from electing as mayor of Kathmandu. Given the trends of counting, independent candidate Balen Shah and CPN-UML candidate Sunita Dangol are leading the counting with a huge margin of mayor and deputy mayor of KMC.

Despite losing its position as the number one party to Nepali Congress, the main opposition CPN-UML has taken the second slot with 81 mayoral posts and 123 seats of rural municipality chair. Vote counting of the elections has been concluded in 747 local bodies.

The vote counting of Lalitpur Metropolitan City, Tulsipur Sub-Metropolitan City, Triyuga Municipality and Tilotamma Municipality concluded on Wednesday.

Similarly, the ruling coalition candidates have won the posts of mayor in all five metropolises, while an independent candidate has been leading in Kathmandu Metropolitan City.

The ruling coalition partners NC has secured two mayoral posts and CPN (Maoist Centre), CPN (Unified Socialist) and Janata Samajbadi Party-Nepal have secured a mayoral seat in one metropolis each.

The CPN-UML has lost the election for the mayoral posts in all six metropolises while it secured victory in deputy mayoral posts in three metropolises, including Lalitpur, Biratnagar and Pokhara metropolises.

Renu Dahal of CPN (Maoist Centre) has been elected as mayor of Bharatpur Metropolitan City, Chiri Babu Maharjan and Nagesh Koirala of NC have been elected as mayor of Lalitpur and Biratnagar Metropolises and Dhana Raj Acharya of CPN (Unified Socialist) and Rajesh Man Singh of Janata Samajwadi Party-Nepal has been elected as mayor of Pokhara and Birgunj metropolises respectively.

The counting of votes is progressing in six local levels, including Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC).