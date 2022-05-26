Court Stops Construction Of Nijgadh Airport

After a long hearing of over three years, five members consisting five justice of Supreme Court declared all the decision taken by the government regarding the construction of Nijgadh International Airport null and void.

In its verdict the court directed the government all the activities currently undergoing in the Nijgadh. Led by senior justice Hari Krishna Karki consisting of justices Bishombher Shrestha, Ishwri Prasad Khatiwada, Prakash Man Singhh Raunt and Dr. Manoj Sharma.

“This is the victory of people and victory of lover of nature and heritage,” said advocate Sanjaya Adhikari, one of the petitioner. “We are not against the development but we are against the corruption in the making such a mega project in highly valuable forest areas, politicians have made efforts turn Nepal into Sri Lanoka. Thanks god, our judiciary save Nepal and the world’s valuable forest area,” said advocate Adhikari.

Filed by senior Advocate Prakash Mani Sharma, senior Advocate Diesh Tripathi, senior Advocate Rama Panta Kharel and advocate Sanjaya Adhikari, Shradha Suman Acharya, Khagendra Subedi and heritage activist Chanda Rana and Ganpati Lal Shrestha, the litigations argue that the construction of the airport will cause devastating environmental consequences including destruction Asian Elephant.