COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 14 New Cases And 13 Recoveries

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 14 New Cases And 13 Recoveries

May 26, 2022, 4:59 p.m.

With 14 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thrusday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 979,105.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 2025 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 14 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 1603 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 7 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 127 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 127 patients are placed in home isolation.

Meanwhile, 13 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 967024 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Thrusday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,952.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Court Stops Construction Of Nijgadh Airport
May 26, 2022
INGOs And NGOs Are Close Partners Of The Government: Minister Regmi
May 26, 2022
Nepal Receives Five Historic Sculptures From The United States
May 26, 2022
Chirbabu Maharjan Starts His Second Innings, CPN-US Candidate Dhan Raj Acharya Wins Mayor Of Pokhara
May 26, 2022
Foreign Secretary Paudyal Thanked China For The Preparation Of The Return Of Nepali Students To China
May 26, 2022

More on Health

Kathmandu District confirms 3 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 4 New Cases And 9 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Kathmandu District Logs 9 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 11 New Cases And 11 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 2 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 8 New Cases And 16 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Court Stops Construction Of Nijgadh Airport By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 26, 2022
Reflections And Contemplations By Prof. Dr. Akal Bahadur Singh May 26, 2022
INGOs And NGOs Are Close Partners Of The Government: Minister Regmi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 26, 2022
Nepal Receives Five Historic Sculptures From The United States By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 26, 2022
Chirbabu Maharjan Starts His Second Innings, CPN-US Candidate Dhan Raj Acharya Wins Mayor Of Pokhara By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 26, 2022
Foreign Secretary Paudyal Thanked China For The Preparation Of The Return Of Nepali Students To China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 26, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75