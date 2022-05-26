INGOs And NGOs Are Close Partners Of The Government: Minister Regmi

Minister for Women, Children and Senior Citizen Uma Regmi said that the NGOs and INGOs have been implementing various programs and projects in the country to improve livelihood of poor, dalit and marginalized communities, empower women and children and disaster mitigation.

She said that such projects have greatly contributed to improve lively hood of poor and marginalized communities living in the remote parts of Nepal

Realizing the importance of INGOs and NGOs projects in transformation of Nepalese society, the Ministry has approved over Rs. 75 billion equivalent projects proposed by various NGOs and INGOs in the last seven months.

Addressing a World Vision International Nepal’s annual program, minister said that the Ministry has already directed Social Welfare Council and Facilitation Committee not to make any delay in approving necessary projects proposed by INGOs and NGOs.

Minister Regmi said that Ministry cannot hold the files and proposal creating hassle to INGOs and NGOs. “If the programs and projects are as per of the priority of Nepal government and interest of Nepal, we don’t have any hesitation to approve them within a week,” said Regmi.

She thanked the World Vision International Nepal for implementing the projects directing to uplift the life of poor and vulnerable children. “ We need the support of institution like World Vision to promote and protect the rights of children,” said Regmi. “When I came to ministry seven months ago, numbers of files proposed by various INGOs and NGOs were under hold either in Social Welfare Council or in the Ministry without any reason.”

She also urged NGOs and INGOs to implement the programs and projects targeting to senior citizens of Nepal. “WVIN should also implement some programs towards protection of senior citizens.”