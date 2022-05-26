Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain In Bagmati

Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain In Bagmati

May 26, 2022, 7:33 a.m.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1 and Bagmati Province and at one or two places of the hilly region of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1 and Bagmati Province and at one or two places of the hilly region of the country.

Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly region of the country tonight.

