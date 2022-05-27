I Will Make Kathmandu World’s Best City: Mayor Balen Shah

I Will Make Kathmandu World’s Best City: Mayor Balen Shah

May 27, 2022, 4:14 p.m.

Newly elected mayor of the Kathmandu Metropolitan City, Balendra Shah has pledged to make Kathmandu as world's most beautiful and best city. For this, cooperation of Kathmanduites is needed, he said.

"I will honestly work to implement commitments I made to citizens of the city during the election throughout my entire tenure of five years," he said at an event organised at the City Hall today to congratulate him on his election to the mayor of the metropolis.

After the chief returning officer of Kathmandu Raj Kumar Khatiwada congratulated him, Shah participated in a victory rally that started from the Hall and went through many areas of the city before converging into an assembly at the Open Theater.

On the occasion, Mayor Shah thanked the voters and the participants reports RSS.

Agencies

