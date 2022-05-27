Kathmandu District confirms 7 New Cases

May 27, 2022, 4:09 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 7 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1889 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 7 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 7 infections,7 cases confirmed in Kathmandu.

With 8 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 979,113.

