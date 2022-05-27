Nepal-India Poetry Recitation Program Organized

Swami Vivekananda Cultural Center, Kathmandu and Rashtriya Sahitya Pratisthan jointly organized Nepal-India poetry recitation program in Kathmandu on 24 May 2022

Dr. Tulasi Prasad Bhattarai, the senior writer of Nepal, was the chief guest of the program. Naveen Kumar, First Secretary of the Indian Embassy, and SwethaDipti, former HoD of Hindi Department at Tribhuvan University, among others were present at the event.

On the occasion, RashtriyaSahityaPratisthan awarded 'National Literary Honour' to renowned Indian poet NareshShandilya. Pratisthan offered a shawl and a letter of appreciation to Shandilya in his honor. Pratisthan's Secretary-General MadhuPathak read out the letter of appreciation. SakhiPratishthan, a sister organization of RashtriyaSahityaPratisthan, also honored poet Shandilya.

Speaking at the event, chief guest Bhattarai said that such honors would deepen literary and cultural ties between Nepal and India. Poems in Nepali, Hindi, Urdu, English and Bengali languages were recited. RajendraShalabh, SnehaSayami, President of Urdu Foundation ImtiyazWafa, Dr. Momin Khan, KunjanaJha, MadhuKumari, Dr. GyanNishthaGyawali, Thakur Belvase, PabitraAdhikari, UmeshAwasthi, RanjuDahal, PoonamJha, PriyamwadaKafle, Dr. Binod Kumar Bishwakarma, Dr. BasudevKafle, Tribhuvan, Chandra Wagle, SumanBarsha and RashmiBhatta recited their compositions.

Indian poet Shandilya recited doha and ghazal. He spoke about Doha writing and discussed the importance of writing and recitation of ghazal. On the occasion, singers of RashtriyaNaachgharBipinGhimire and ShilaBista Ali performed Nepali and Hindi songs. RishavDevGhimire, President of Pratisthan, was the chairman of the program, which was hosted by RanjanaNiraula, poet and Secretary of Pratisthan.