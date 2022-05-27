Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Likely In Hilly Regions Including Kathmandu

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 and Madesh Province and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the Provinces.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly and mountainous areas of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly region of the country.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 and Madesh Province and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the Provinces. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1 and Madesh Province and at one or two places of hilly region of rest of the provinces.