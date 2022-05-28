India Has Greatly Contributed To Nepal’s Development: Minister Karki

India Has Greatly Contributed To Nepal’s Development: Minister Karki

May 28, 2022, 10:06 a.m.

Minister of Communication and Technology Gyanendra Bahadur Karki said that Nepalese studied in India has greatly contributed to the overall development of Nepal.

He said that Nepal is always grateful to India for its contributions and support to Nepal’s development and democratization. Addressing a felicitation Program-2079 organized by Neeti Anusandhan Pratishthan, Nepal (NeNAP), he thanked NeNAP for organizing the program. He said that Nepal and India are close neighbors and shared a common culture, religion and history.

During the program, minister Karki and the governor of Nepal Rastra Bank Maha Prasad Adhikari conferred certificates, and medals to those Nepalese from Indian Educated Gold Medalists in Engineering, Agriculture, Hindi, Social Work, Law, International Relations/South Asian Studies, Senior and Rank holders CA.

These include Nepali Students, who graduated under self-finance and different scholarship schemes of the Government of India. Addressing the program, the governor of Nepal Rastra Bank Adhikari said that Nepal has immensely benefited from India's returned students.

Executive director of NeNAP Dipak Adhikari said that the relations between Nepal and India have shared values and culture. He said that facilitated individuals have been contributing to various sectors of Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Charge’d Affaires Of The Embassy Of India Namgya C. Khampa Inaugurated School In Lomanthang
May 28, 2022
Thulo.Com To Empower 1000 Micro Small And Medium Enterprises
May 28, 2022
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy With Moderate Rain In Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province And Gandaki Province
May 28, 2022
Kathmandu District confirms 7 New Cases
May 27, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 8 New Cases And 13 Recoveries
May 27, 2022

More on National

INGOs And NGOs Are Close Partners Of The Government: Minister Regmi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
Nepal Receives Five Historic Sculptures From The United States By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Foreign Secretary Paudyal Thanked China For The Preparation Of The Return Of Nepali Students To China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Four Nepali Peacekeeper To Be Honored Posthumously At United Nations Ceremony By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 21 hours ago
Japanese Embassy Nepal Commemorates Three Events By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
WVI- Nepal Impacts 220,000 Children In 2021 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago

The Latest

Charge’d Affaires Of The Embassy Of India Namgya C. Khampa Inaugurated School In Lomanthang By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 28, 2022
Thulo.Com To Empower 1000 Micro Small And Medium Enterprises By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 28, 2022
Government Is Committed To Implement NHRC’s Recommendations: Home Minister Khand By Agencies May 28, 2022
Russia Military Advances To Control Another City In The Eastern Ukraine By Agencies May 28, 2022
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy With Moderate Rain In Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 28, 2022
I Will Make Kathmandu World’s Best City: Mayor Balen Shah By Agencies May 27, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75