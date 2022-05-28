Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy With Moderate Rain In Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province And Gandaki Province

Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province and hilly region of rest of the provinces.

Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province tonight.