Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Reain In Kathmandu And Pokhara

May 29, 2022, 7:39 a.m.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at some places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of in rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly and mountainous areas and Partly cloudy in rest of the country Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at some places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of in rest of the country.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly and mountainous areas Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and but and Partly cloudy in rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at a few places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

