Shani Jayanti 2022: Significant And Importance

Shani Jayanti 2022: Significant And Importance

May 30, 2022, 5:21 p.m.

People in Nepal and India are observing Shani Jayanti today (May 29 and 30). Shani Jayanti is referred to the birth anniversary of Lord Shani Dev. The day falls on the day of Jyestha Krishna Paksha Amavasya Tithi, and that is why it is known as Shani Amavasya. Shani Dev is also referred to as Lord of Justice.

Lord Shani (Saturn) was the son of Surya Dev (Sun) and mother Swarna (Chhaya).As per Hindu Mythology, people consider this day extremely auspicious for Hawan in order to please Lord Shani. Shani Tailabhishekam and Shani Shanti Puja are the most important ceremonies that should take place on this day.

Devotees of Lord of Shani Dev keep fast the entire day on this auspicious day and also visits Shani temples in order to seek the blessing of Lord Shani. People of the Hindu community believe that Lord Shani always believed in Justice. Devotees keep fast to get good luck and fortune.

Along with this, people also believe that if the grace of Shani Dev is not a part of someone's life, then even after working hard, they do not get the desired result.

People who do not have Lord Shani's blessing are always surrounded by trouble and do not even get rewarded for their hard work.

The Amavasya Tithi (New Moon Day) in the Hindu month of Jyeshstha (as per the Purnimant calendar) marks the birth anniversary of Shani Dev, who is hailed as the Lord of Karma/Justice. Interestingly, Shani Dev embodies the planet (Graha) Shani and plays a pivotal role in people's natal charts. And therefore, every individual gets impacted by this Graha, either positively or adversely. Hence, the need to negate the malefic effects arises. As a result, people offer their salutations to Shani Dev, and follow a set of rules.

Saturday (Shaniwar), the day dedicated to the Lord in question, is deemed ideal for carrying out a few rituals meant to please him. Over and above, Shani Jayanti is celebrated annually on Jyeshtha Amavasya Tithi. Hence, this day is also called Shani Amavasya.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

KMC Mayor Balen Shah And Other Representatives Take Oath Of Office
May 30, 2022
Kathmandu District Confirms 4 New Cases
May 30, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 5 New Cases And 13 Recoveries
May 30, 2022
Search Team Located Crash Site Of Tara Air
May 30, 2022
Vat Savitri Puja 2022: Importance And Significant In Mithila Region
May 30, 2022

More on Festivals and Culture

Vat Savitri Puja 2022: Importance And Significant In Mithila Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 24 minutes ago
Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Importance And Significance In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 6 days ago
Nepalese Muslims Are Celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 6 days ago
Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Significance Of Hanuman Jayanti In Nepal And India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 2 weeks ago
Mahabir Jayanti Observed In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 2 weeks ago
Ramadan 2022: When Did It Start And Date Of Eid By Agencies 1 month, 2 weeks ago

The Latest

KMC Mayor Balen Shah And Other Representatives Take Oath Of Office By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 30, 2022
Kathmandu District Confirms 4 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 30, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 5 New Cases And 13 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 30, 2022
We Are Yet To Discuss Our Annual Report In The House Of Representatives: Chairperson Bishnu Prasad Tharu By Keshab Poudel May 30, 2022
Search Team Located Crash Site Of Tara Air By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 30, 2022
Finance Minister Sharma Presented Rs. 1793.83 Billion Budget By Agencies May 30, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75