COVID-19 Update: Nepal Logs 8 New Cases And 13 Recoveries

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 8 New Cases And 13 Recoveries

May 31, 2022, 5:53 p.m.

With 8 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 979,140.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 2085 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 8 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 962 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 1 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 97 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 97 patients are placed in home isolation.

Meanwhile, 13 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 967091 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Tuesday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,952.

