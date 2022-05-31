Foreign Secretary Paudyal And EU Officials Discuss Major Areas Of Nepal-EU Relations

Foreign Secretary Paudyal And EU Official Discuss Major Areas Of Nepal-EU Relations

May 31, 2022, 7:37 a.m.

Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal held meetings with Secretary-General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Stefano Sannino; Managing Director for Asia and Pacific at the EEAS Gunnar Wiegand and other senior officials at the Directorate-General for International Partnerships (DG INTPA) and the Directorate-General for Climate Action (DG CLIMA) of the European Commission at the European Union headquarters in Brussels Monday.

During the meeting with the Secretary-General of the EEAS, the Foreign Secretary discussed overall bilateral relations and cooperation between Nepal and the EU.

The Foreign Secretary participated in a lunch meeting hosted by the Managing Director for Asia and Pacific at the EEAS in the afternoon. During the occasion, they discussed all major areas of Nepal-EU relations and also reviewed the areas of cooperation since the 13th Joint Commission meeting held in Kathmandu in November last year.

The discussion focused on areas such as the socio-economic impact of COVID-19, development cooperation, economic relations and EU market access to Nepali products in the context of the planned graduation of Nepal from the LDC status, cooperation in climate change and environmental issues, air safety and access of Nepal’s airlines to the EU sky, among others. They expressed satisfaction over the ongoing cooperation between Nepal and the EU, and agreed to continue working towards further consolidating the cooperative relations.

FS with Managing Director EEAS.jpg

The Foreign Secretary also held separate meetings with DG INTPA and DG CLIMA at the European Commission. During the meeting with Jean-Louis Ville, Acting Director for Middle East, Asia and Pacific at DG INTPA, they discussed various aspects of development cooperation between Nepal and the EU.

Similarly, the meeting with Dimitrios Zevgolis, Head of Unit for Multilateral Affairs at DG CLIMA, focused on the issue of climate change and environment protection, and the cooperation in the areas of adaptation, and mitigation, climate finance and technology transfer.

Gahendra Rajbhandari, Ambassador of Nepal, and other officials from the Embassy of Nepal in Brussels were present during the meetings.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Province 1, Bagmati Province And Gandaki Province
May 31, 2022
KMC Mayor Balen Shah And Other Representatives Take Oath Of Office
May 30, 2022
Shani Jayanti 2022: Significant And Importance
May 30, 2022
Kathmandu District Confirms 4 New Cases
May 30, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 5 New Cases And 13 Recoveries
May 30, 2022

More on News

KMC Mayor Balen Shah And Other Representatives Take Oath Of Office By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 37 minutes ago
385 Independent Candidates Wins Local Elections By Agencies 2 days, 6 hours ago
Today Is Republic Day, President And Prime Minister Call To Strengthen Republic By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Charge’d Affaires Of The Embassy Of India Namgya C. Khampa Inaugurated School In Lomanthang By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 5 hours ago
Government Is Committed To Implement NHRC’s Recommendations: Home Minister Khand By Agencies 3 days, 5 hours ago
I Will Make Kathmandu World’s Best City: Mayor Balen Shah By Agencies 3 days, 22 hours ago

The Latest

EU Leaders Agree On Partial Russian Oil Embargo By Agencies May 31, 2022
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Province 1, Bagmati Province And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 31, 2022
Shani Jayanti 2022: Significant And Importance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 30, 2022
Kathmandu District Confirms 4 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 30, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 5 New Cases And 13 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 30, 2022
We Are Yet To Discuss Our Annual Report In The House Of Representatives: Chairperson Bishnu Prasad Tharu By Keshab Poudel May 30, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75