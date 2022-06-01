Kamala Tuladhar, Bina Rana And Mirdula Rajbhandari, And Subekchya KC Elected President,Vice President, Tresurer and Secretary Of Zonta Club

The Club officially welcomed its incoming board for the 2022-2024 biennium, which is being led by President Zontian Ava Shah. The incoming board includes

President Elect Kamal K Tuladhar, Vice President Bina Rana, Treasurer Mridula Raj Bhandari, Secretary Subekchya KC and Parliamentarian Meera Jyoti.

Videos, presentations, and reports of Zonta’s work during the past 2 years was also presented including its work on education, violence against women, campaign on ending child marriage and various advocacy and empowerment programs.

At the event, the outgoing President of the club Seema Golchha ended her two-year term by electing a new President and handing over the charge to Ava Shah. She briefed on the work done during her tenure and the initiatives taken under her leadership.

She spoke of the exemplary work done by the Zonta Club of Kathmandu with determination and unwavering courage, even when the whole world was paralyzed by the Covid pandemic.

At the ceremony, newly elected President Ava Shah pledged to serve Zonta with her heart, words and deeds, as well as to support the rights, interests, education, employment and economic empowerment of Nepali women.

With the participation of over fifty members the AGM was a successful and enriching session. New members were also inducted during the session. The entire session was conducted according to the protocol and guidelines of Zonta International.

Zonta Club Kathmandu is a non-governmental organization working in Nepal to advance Zonta International’s mission and vision. It works to improve the legal, political, economic, educational, health and professional status of women through service and advocacy.

Regarding the same, we have attached the press release herewith. We humbly request you to publish the news along with the picture attached.