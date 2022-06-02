COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 11 New Cases And 8 Recoveries

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 11 New Cases And 8 Recoveries

June 2, 2022, 5:21 p.m.

With 11 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thrusday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 979,160.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1413 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 11 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 1182 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 3 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 101 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 101 patients are placed in home isolation.

Meanwhile,8COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 9670110 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Thursday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,952.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Logs 8 New Cases
Jun 02, 2022
Gulmi Hospital Upgrades Its Health Information System
Jun 02, 2022
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Or Lightening In Province 1
Jun 02, 2022
Israel Remembers B.P. Koirala
Jun 01, 2022
Kamala Tuladhar, Bina Rana And Mirdula Rajbhandari, And Subekchya KC Elected President,Vice President, Tresurer and Secretary Of Zonta Club
Jun 01, 2022

More on Health

Kathmandu Logs 8 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 minutes ago
Gulmi Hospital Upgrades Its Health Information System By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 47 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 12 New Cases And 11Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 20 minutes ago
Kathmandu Logs 4 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Logs 8 New Cases And 13 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago
Kathmandu District Confirms 4 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago

The Latest

Kalu Pande Remembered By Agencies Jun 02, 2022
Patan Durbar Square Is Back To Its Former Glory By Dr. Rohit Ranjitkar Jun 02, 2022
Balen Shah Hope Of Youth By Aarjan Dhakhwa Jun 02, 2022
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Or Lightening In Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 02, 2022
Israel And Nepal Are Small But Proud Nations That Are Proud Of What We Are And Who We Are By Hanan Goder-Goldberg Jun 01, 2022
Israel Remembers B.P. Koirala By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 01, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75