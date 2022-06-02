Kalu Pande Remembered

Kalu Pande Remembered

June 2, 2022, 5:35 p.m.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari today visited the cemetery of Kaji Kalu Pande at Dahachowk of Chandragiri municipality-1.

The President reached Dahachowk on the occasion of the death anniversary of Pande who is revered as one of the great warriors of Nepal. He had lost his life to the battle of Kirtipur during Nepal’s unification campaign led by the late King Prithvi Narayan Shah of Gorkha.

Kalu pande reembered.jpg

Born in 1713 AD in Gorkha, Pandey was killed in the first Kiritipur battle launched by the then Gorkha force in 1757 AD.

House of Representatives (HoR) member Krishna Gopal Shrestha, Nepal Army chief Parbhu Ram Sharma, Chandragiri municipality mayor Ghanshyam Giri and deputy-mayor Basanti Shrestha welcomed the Head-of-the-State to the town.

On the occasion, the President paid tributes to the late Pande She also inspected the local view tower reports RSS.

Klu pande.jpg

Agencies

