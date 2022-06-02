Kathmandu Logs 8 New Cases

Kathmandu Logs 8 New Cases

June 2, 2022, 5:24 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 8 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1413 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 8 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 8 infections, Kathmandu district records 7 and Lalitpur 1.

With 11 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thrusday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 979,160.

