Civil Society Leaders Slam Directives Of International Relations Committee On Nijgadh

June 3, 2022, 7:30 p.m.

Civil Society leaders said that the direction given by the International Relations Committee of the House of Representatives to the Government not to abide by the verdict of the Supreme Court on Nijgadh International Airport is objectionable.

Supreme Court’s full-court issued an order not to construct an airport in Nijgadh. However, the International Relations Committee of the House of Representatives on Monday (30 May) directed the government to forward the construction work and reject the court’s order.

In a joint statement, eight civil society leaders termed the direction of the committee as against the spirit of an independent judiciary. The direction issued on 30 May by the International Relations Committee of the House of Representatives is interference with Judiciary’s right to settle legal issues independently.

They claimed that the directives that came even before the full verdict of the apex court is unjustifiable.

The civil society leaders, who signed the statement, include Damannath Dhungana, Anupraj Sharma, Balram KC, Charan Prasai, Kanak Mani Dixit, Taranath Dahal, Geeta PathakShangraula and Raju Prasad Chapagai.

