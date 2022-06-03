Kathmandu Logs16 New Cases

Kathmandu Logs16 New Cases

June 3, 2022, 6:04 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 16 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 4528 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 16 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 16 infections, Kathmandu district records all 16 cases.

With 11 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thrusday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 979,160.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Civil Society Leaders Slam Directives Of International Relations Committee On Nijgadh
Jun 03, 2022
KOICA And KAAN Organize Tree Plantation Program In Dach
Jun 03, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 19 New Cases And 9 Recoveries
Jun 03, 2022
100 Nepalese Selected To Participate In Learn And Earn Program In Israel
Jun 03, 2022
NMB Bank And AEPC Signs Agreement For Loan Loss Agreement
Jun 03, 2022

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 19 New Cases And 9 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 47 minutes ago
Kathmandu Logs 8 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 11 New Cases And 8 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Gulmi Hospital Upgrades Its Health Information System By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 12 New Cases And 11Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
Kathmandu Logs 4 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Civil Society Leaders Slam Directives Of International Relations Committee On Nijgadh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 03, 2022
KOICA And KAAN Organize Tree Plantation Program In Dach By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 03, 2022
Down The Drain By Hemang Dixit Jun 03, 2022
100 Nepalese Selected To Participate In Learn And Earn Program In Israel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 03, 2022
ECOOKING Replacing LPG By Keshab Poudel Jun 03, 2022
Youths In Forefront Of Nature, Heritage Conservation By Sreejan Shrestha Jun 03, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75