Kathmandu Logs16 New Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 16 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 4528 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 16 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 16 infections, Kathmandu district records all 16 cases.

With 11 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thrusday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 979,160.