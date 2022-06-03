Pokhara High Court Dismissed Actor Pal Shah's Petition

Pokhara High Court Dismissed Actor Pal Shah's Petition

June 3, 2022, 7:11 a.m.

Pokhara High Court denied to release actor Pal Shah from police custody. Shaha, who is now in a police custody on the charge of rape cases, filed a petition in Pokhara High Court seeking removal of custody imposed by Tanahur and Nawalpur District courts,

Division bench of Ujjwal Shukla and Shree Dhira Kumari Pudasaini issued order denying his demand to release him on bail.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

NMB Bank And AEPC Signs Agreement For Loan Loss Agreement
Jun 03, 2022
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Madhesh Pradesh
Jun 03, 2022
Nepal And Norway Share Views On Post- COVID-19 Economic Recovery
Jun 02, 2022
Nepal And Finland Joined Second Edition Of The Bilateral Consultations
Jun 02, 2022
Nepal Exports 39 MW Of Electricity To India
Jun 02, 2022

More on News

Nepal And Finland Joined Second Edition Of The Bilateral Consultations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 23 minutes ago
Kalu Pande Remembered By Agencies 15 hours, 58 minutes ago
Kamala Tuladhar, Bina Rana And Mirdula Rajbhandari, And Subekchya KC Elected President,Vice President, Tresurer and Secretary Of Zonta Club By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago
Melamchi Tunnel Door Closed Till October By Agencies 2 days, 15 hours ago
KOICA Sings RoD With MoLESS By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 17 hours ago
Foreign Secretary Paudyal And EU Officials Discuss Major Areas Of Nepal-EU Relations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

ECOOKING Replacing LPG By Keshab Poudel Jun 03, 2022
Youths In Forefront Of Nature, Heritage Conservation By Sreejan Shrestha Jun 03, 2022
NMB Bank And AEPC Signs Agreement For Loan Loss Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 03, 2022
Lessons From The Local Elections 2022 By Dipak Gyawali Jun 03, 2022
NOC Slashes The Price Of Petrol And Diesel By Agencies Jun 03, 2022
OPEC+ Members To Increase Petroleum Products To July And August By Agencies Jun 03, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75