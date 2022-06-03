Pokhara High Court Dismissed Actor Pal Shah's Petition

Pokhara High Court denied to release actor Pal Shah from police custody. Shaha, who is now in a police custody on the charge of rape cases, filed a petition in Pokhara High Court seeking removal of custody imposed by Tanahur and Nawalpur District courts,

Division bench of Ujjwal Shukla and Shree Dhira Kumari Pudasaini issued order denying his demand to release him on bail.