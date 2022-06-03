Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Madhesh Pradesh

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Madhesh Pradesh

June 3, 2022, 6:56 a.m.

Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1 and at one or two places of hilly regions of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the Provinces. Light to moderate rain with thunder, lightning and gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of Madesh Province.

Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the Provinces. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1 and at one or two places of hilly regions of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

