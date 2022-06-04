Ukrainian Fighters Are Trying To Push Back Russian Forces From Luhansk

June 4, 2022, 7:43 a.m.

Fighters in Ukraine have been trying to beat back the Russian invasion for 100 days. However, they may be about to lose their last stronghold in the eastern region of Luhansk. They also say Russian forces are still carrying out attacks against civilian targets.

The governor of Luhansk says an airstrike on a chemical plant damaged a tank of nitric acid. He says the factory is not a military target and that about 800 civilians are hiding in nearby bomb shelters. Video shows a large plume of smoke rising from the plant. Soldiers can be heard speculating that it might be toxic chemicals.

British defense officials say Russia is on the verge of taking over the region. They say troops already control more than 90 percent of Luhansk and that they will take over the rest sometime in the next two weeks.

However, analysts in the US say Russians are suffering heavy losses in and around the city of Severodonetsk. They say it is unlikely the troops will be able to take much territory in the neighboring Donetsk region.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy marked the invasion's 100th day. He and his staff appeared in a video that echoes one they released the day after the invasion began in February.

In the video, Zelenskyy says they have been defending Ukraine for 100 days now. He says victory will be theirs.

A Kremlin spokesperson says Russian forces have already accomplished many of their objectives in Luhansk and Donetsk, and that the military operation will continue until all their goals have been achieved.

Agencies

