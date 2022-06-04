The U.S. Supported To Restore Dzong Monastery In Mustang

The U.S. Supported To Restore Dzong Monastery In Mustang

June 4, 2022, 5:10 p.m.

With the support from the U.S. Embassy in Nepal, the restoration of Dzong Monastery in Mustang is complete. The U.S. ambassador Berry participated in a small closing ceremony with community leaders and local people.

“Starting in 2019, we partnered with local communities & the Heritage and Environment Conservation Foundation to restore the monastery and make it safer & more accessible to the community,” states U.S. Embassy, Nepal, Facebook page.

“Last week I traveled back to Mustang to see the restored Dzong Monastery! Starting in 2019, we partnered w/ local communities & the Heritage and Env. Conservation Foundation to bring the monastery’s beauty back to life & make it safer & more accessible to the community” tweets US Ambassador to Nepal Randy Berry.

Mustang monastry.jpg

Mustang.jpg

Photos courtesy:

U.S. Embassy, Nepal

