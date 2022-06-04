The U.S. Supported To Restore Dzong Monastery In Mustang

With the support from the U.S. Embassy in Nepal, the restoration of Dzong Monastery in Mustang is complete. The U.S. ambassador Berry participated in a small closing ceremony with community leaders and local people.

“Starting in 2019, we partnered with local communities & the Heritage and Environment Conservation Foundation to restore the monastery and make it safer & more accessible to the community,” states U.S. Embassy, Nepal, Facebook page.

“Last week I traveled back to Mustang to see the restored Dzong Monastery! Starting in 2019, we partnered w/ local communities & the Heritage and Env. Conservation Foundation to bring the monastery’s beauty back to life & make it safer & more accessible to the community” tweets US Ambassador to Nepal Randy Berry.

Photos courtesy:

U.S. Embassy, Nepal