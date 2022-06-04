Weather Forecast: :Light Rain Is Likely In Madhesh Pradesh

Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1 and at one or two places of hilly regions of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 and Madesh Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder, lightning and gusty wind is possible at some places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

