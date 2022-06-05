Foreign Secretary Paudyal Meets Danish State Secretary Lotte Machon

Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal met with State Secretary for Dev Policy at Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lotte Machon at Denmark.
During the meeting, foreign secretary Paudyal discusses on matters of mutual interest, including Nepal-Denmark relations and cooperation, trade, investment and partnership in climate change adaptation were discussed during the meeting.
